India's Deepak Punia Loses Nail-biting Bronze Medal Contest To Amine At Tokyo Olympics

Second-seeded Deepak Punia on Thursday failed to win a bronze medal for Team India in the 86 kg freestyle wrestling competition as he lost to San Marino's Myles Amine 4-2. The Indian wrestler had earlier suffered an upsetting defeat against the United States' David Morris Taylor when he lost by SUP. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya earlier won a second silver medal for India after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Russia Olympic Committee's Zaur Uguev in the final.

The bronze medal match was a nail-biting contest as for the first minute of the match the score was tied at 0-0 between Deepak Punia and Myles Amine. Deepak Punia struck first as he took an early lead of two points after bringing his opponent down on the mat. However, his San Marino counterpart comeback strongly as he won four consecutive points to win the match. As a result of Punia's heartbreaking defeat, India's medal tally remains at five medals.

Deepak Punia at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Despite defeat in the bronze medal match, 22-year old Deepak Punia had a memorable outing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he reached the semi-finals in his maiden games. Prior to losing to Myles Amine, Deepak went down to the United States' David Morris Taylor, who is the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion. His semi-final bout was hardly a contest as Taylor won by technical superiority in the first period itself. Prior to his semi-final match, the 22-year old got past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor in the last sixteen and China's Zushen Lin in the quarter-final.

Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Thursday won Team India its fifth medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, he became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at an Olympics Games after he lost his men's freestyle 57 kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zaur Uguev. The only other Indian to have ever reached the final at an Olympics event is Sushil Kumar, when he did so at the 2012 London Olympics to win a silver medal.