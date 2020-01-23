The Debate
India's Deputy Chef De Mission For Tokyo Olympics Replaced

other sports

With less than 6 months to go for Tokyo Olympics, India's Deputy Chef De Mission has been replaced by the Indian Olympic Association

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

With less than 6 months to go for Tokyo Olympics, India's Deputy Chef De Mission has been replaced by the Indian Olympic Association. Retired IAS officer Rakesh Sinha, who was initially appointed for the position, has been replaced by Table Tennis Federation of India working president Prem Chand Verma.  Republic TV has accessed to both the two letters of IOA which took the decision.

READ | Major League Baseball To Sponsor US Olympic Softball Team

READ | India's Conditional Suspension Lifted; Archers Can Compete Under National Flag

Sinha was a member of the six-member ad-hoc committee that was running the Ski and Snowboard sports in the country. The sudden change of guards raises a few eyebrows though the official reason given by the IOA to replace Sinha's was hie personal reasons.

READ | Robert Whittaker Pulls Out Of UFC 248 To Donate Bone Marrow To His Ill Daughter

READ | Titans' Marcus Mariota Consoles Teammate Ryan Tannehill After AFC Final Defeat To Chiefs

Published:
COMMENT
