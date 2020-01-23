India's Deputy Chef De Mission For Tokyo Olympics Replaced

With less than 6 months to go for Tokyo Olympics, India's Deputy Chef De Mission has been replaced by the Indian Olympic Association. Retired IAS officer Rakesh Sinha, who was initially appointed for the position, has been replaced by Table Tennis Federation of India working president Prem Chand Verma. Republic TV has accessed to both the two letters of IOA which took the decision.

Sinha was a member of the six-member ad-hoc committee that was running the Ski and Snowboard sports in the country. The sudden change of guards raises a few eyebrows though the official reason given by the IOA to replace Sinha's was hie personal reasons.

