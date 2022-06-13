India's Gurunaidu Sanapathi Wins Gold At At IWF Youth Weightlifting Championships

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has clinched a gold medal for India at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Mexico on Monday. Weighing 55 kg, Sanapathi won the gold medal by lifting a total of 230 kg, with a snatch of 104 kg and Clean & Jerk of 126 kg. Alongside Sanapathi, Soumya S Dalvi added another medal to India’s tally in the tournament by winning the bronze medal. She participated in the 45 kg event and bagged the bronze medal with a total lift of 148 kg and the silver medal with a C & J of 83 kg.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to its official Twitter handle on Monday morning to inform about the achievements of both weightlifters. “Double Delight, 2 more medals for India at 2022 IWF Youth #Weightlifting C'ships. Gurunaidu Sanapathi (M-55kg) wins gold with a total lift of 230kg; Snatch- 104kg; C&J-126kg. Soumya S Dalvi (W-45kg) bags bronze with a total lift of 148kg & silver in C&J- 83kg. Congrats,” SAI Media tweeted.

India's campaign so far in the IWF Youth Weightlifting Championships

Earlier on Sunday, India’s Akanksha Kishor Vyavhare and Vijay Prajapati made headlines for clinching silver medals in their respective events. Akanksha won the silver medal in the 40 kg category with a snatch of 59 kg and C&J of 68kg. At the same time, Vijay won the silver medal in the 49kg category with a total lift of 175 kg.

Meanwhile, the president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation Sahdev Yadav revealed his views about India’s stellar performance and congratulated the athletes. “I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters for putting a good show during 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships at Leon and laud the efforts of Indian coaches who have trained the athletes in short span of time in the national camps,” he said.

“#MedalAlert IWF Youth Weightlifting World C'ships 22 #Mexico Akanksha Vyvahare silver medal 40kg. #Weightlifter from SAI NCOE Aurangabad clinches Silver for India(Snatch 59kg & clean n jerk-68kg) Congratulations,” SAI Aurangabad wrote on Twitter while congratulating Akansha.

In the meantime, informing about Vijay’s achievement, SAI said, “Medal Update! India's Vijay Prajapati wins silver medal in Men's 49kg event with a total lift of 175kg at the 2022 IWF Youth World #Weightlifting Championships, Mexico. He lifted 78kg in Snatch and 97kg in the Clean & Jerk category. Many congratulations, Well done!”.

(with PTI inputs)

(Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter)