India's Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra Set To Miss Out 2023 Paavo Nurmi Games

One of India's premier athletes, Neeraj Chopra, has decided to pull out of the Paavo Nurmi Games, which is starting on June 13, 2023, in Finland. Paavo Nurmi Games is a Finnish athletics competition which has been conducted every year since 1957 in Turku, Finland. The tournament is a Gold event on the World Athletics Continental Circuit. Chopra is a silver medal holder of the competition as he won it last year and that was a national record throw of 89.30m.

Neeraj Chopra was injured at the end of the 2022 season. According to his Twitter post, the Javelin ace announced last month that will not be participating in the upcoming FBK Games in the Netherlands owing to a muscle strain he sustained while training. He said that injuries are part of the lives of every athlete, but it is difficult to deal with them. Moreover, the player wants to avoid making the injury worse by competing so him and his team decided not to compete.

The mega Javelin ace was out of all the major competitions for almost 7-8 months due to the problems he faced during his time of injury following his victory in the Diamond League 2022 finals in Eugene. His return to the sport was mind-blowing as the athlete made a winning return at the Doha Diamond League on May 5 2023. He stood in first place at the Qatar Sports Club with a throw of 88.67 metres.

Will be back soon! 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xJE86ULv5X — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 29, 2023

What competition is Neeraj Chopra reported to miss?

Not just FBK Games and Paavo Nurmi Games, the 25-year-old star sportsperson is reported to withdraw from the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2023.

Neeraj Chopra could be seen at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on June 27 and is expected to play in the World Athletics Championships in August and in the Asian Games starting in September. Alongside Chopra, former German world champion Johannes Vetter has also decided to skip the competition. The two arch-rivals, who faced each other at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, were hoping to face each other in the Finnish Meet, but the javelin masters would have to look out for another competition to face each other.