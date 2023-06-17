India's Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Set To Contend At Diamond League In Lausanne

Why you're here: Neeraj Chopra has emerged as one of India's most elite athletes. But the player has been dealing with injuries which have led him to miss out on several athletic competitions around the world. The player missed the Paavo Nurmi Games, which started on June 13, 2023, in Finland. But the player could seemingly make a return soon after his muscle injury seems to be recovered.

Neeraj Chopra is a silver medal holder with a national record throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games last year

Chopra made a return at the Doha Diamond League on May 5 2023 with a throw of 88.67 metres

Reports state he will return to compete at the end of June

Will Neeraj Chopra participate in the upcoming Wanda Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra is anticipated to return at the sixth stage of the Wanda Diamond League at Lausanne on June 30. Chopra will take part in the forthcoming meet, according to the competition's official website. However, there has been no formal confirmation from the defending Olympic champion.

According to the reports, Neeraj Chopra will compete against the likes of German athlete Julian Weber and Czech athlete Jakub Vadlejch in the javelin event. Chopra revealed on Twitter last month that he had strained a muscle while doing out. He withdrew from the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland on June 13 and the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 out of caution.

What tournaments did Neeraj Chopra miss due to injury?

Due to his injury, Chopra is also unable to participate in the ongoing National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, he has a scheduled tournament at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on June 27, but an official announcement regarding his participation is still yet to come.

Earlier in May, the 25-year-old Indian athlete won the Doha Diamond League with an impressive throw of 88.67m, marking a perfect start to the season. Looking ahead, Chopra has major events on his radar, including the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27. The Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games are also important competitions for the athlete this year.