India's Mixed And Women's Doubles Pairs Win Silver Medals At WTT Contender Muscat

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath clinched a silver medal and so did the women's doubles duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee

Press Trust Of India

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath clinched a silver medal after losing their final match, as did the women's doubles duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee at the WTT Contender tournament in Muscat on Saturday.

The Thakkar-Kamath duo lost 3-11 3-11 6-11 to the Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Chen Xintong in the mixed doubles final while Sutirtha and Ayhika suffered a 6-11 11-8 10-12 7-11 defeat at the hands of Zhang Rui and Kuai Man, also from China, in the women's doubles summit clash.

On Friday, Sreeja Akula and Selenadeepthi Selvakumar had won a women's doubles bronze after losing in the semifinals to Sutirtha and Ayhika.

It was a creditable performance from both the mixed doubles and women's doubles pairs as they could finish on the podium while the likes of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra failed to rise to the expectations.

The focus of Indian paddlers will now shift to Singapore Smash tournament that carries a USD 2 million prize purse. The event begins with the qualifiers on March 7 and runs till March 20. 

