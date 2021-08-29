India's Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver Medal In High Jump At Tokyo Paralympics

In a proud moment, India's Nishad Kumar on Sunday clinched a silver medal in the final event of the High Jump T47 category. With this, India has won its second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Nishad Kumar clinched silver with a high jump of 2.09m and also the Asian Record set by him in 2021. Before Nishad Kumar, Bhavinaben Patel scripted history and won silver in Table Tennis.

Nishad Kumar's victory ensured India's first athletics medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games as well as the second silver medal for India after Bhavinaben Patel.

Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete.

USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won gold and bronze medals respectively. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver. India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.