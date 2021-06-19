India's Olympic Contingent Must Strive To Fulfill Milkha Singh's Last Wish: Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has hailed the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh's contribution in the field of sports after the 'Flying Sikh' breathed his last on Friday at the age of 91. He passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Kiren Rijiju lauds Milkha Singh's contributions

"He has always been an example for us. We will think and inform you about what we will be doing in his name and in his memory. I am in touch with his family members, I am in touch with his son Jeev Milkha ( Indian professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh). I had spoken to Jeev Milkha last night when his father Milkha Singh had passed away and the honorable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) through the medium of Twitter has expressed his condolence. I will carry the PM's formally written message and will be attending Milkha Singh's funeral", said Kiren Rijiju during a news briefing.

"Since this is the Olympics season, I think that each athlete must understand Milkha Singhji's message, take inspiration from him, and showcase their best performance in the Olympic Games and this is what I am hoping for. Moreover, every athlete must embrace Milkha Singhji's fighting spirit. He was the top contender in Rome Olympics to clinch the gold medal. In athletics, he was the first Indian sprinter who could run with great speed, but he narrowly missed out in the final of the Rome Olympics. He missed out on a medal by a fraction of a second and it happens at such levels but, after that, you must have observed that in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, he was so ahead that he was unmatchable", Union Sports Minister added.

"What he has achieved for India is certainly historic but at the same time, he has left a message for all our youngsters", he further added.

Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as a four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish.

Milkha Singh passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19. After recovering from the virus on June 13 post hospitalisation on June 3, he passed away of post COVID complications like fever and drop in oxygen saturation levels.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji & now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days,” read the family statement.