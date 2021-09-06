India's Paralympics Superstars Receive Warm Welcome; DM Suhas Yathiraj Goes 'speechless'

After scripting history in Tokyo, India's Paralympics superstars on Monday returned home and received a warm welcome at the airport. India sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines at the Games. Not only this, Team India finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

To catch the glimpse of India's Paralympics superstars, fans gathered outside the airport. The para-athletes were welcomed with garland and a huge round of applause. Seeing such a warm-welcome Indian shuttler-cum-bureaucrat Suhas Yathiraj went speechless and also thanked his fans.

Tokyo Paralympics silver-medalist & IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj said, "I am very happy and totally speechless the amount of love the people of India showered on us. I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart. The amount of love the people have showered a sportsperson can only dream of."

On being asked about the first IAS officer to win silver-medal at Tokyo Paralympics, Suhas said, "I want to say that every youth should try to achieve what they want to do. Sometimes you will lose and sometimes you will win in the journey. I want to thank God and the people of India for my achievement."

Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took place between August 24 and September 5 and it featured 539 medal events across 22 sports. A total of 54 para-athletes from India across nine sports disciplines were featured in the Paralympic Games.

The Closing Ceremony saw a total of 11 members of the Indian contingent in attendance. The concepts underlying the Closing Ceremony were "Harmonious Cacophony" and "Moving Forward". The idea was to convey that Tokyo is "A City Where Differences Shine". The Closing Ceremony began with the story of a young boy who after witnessing the Paralympic Games began to feel the Paralympics effect.

Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total till the 2016 Rio edition. The country has now massively improved upon that entire number by 7 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone. Out of a total of 162 nations, India have finished 24th in the overall medal tally, while its accomplishment of 19 medals is ranked 20th based on the number of medals.

