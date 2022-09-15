India's Ritu Phogat To Return To MMA Cage, Eyes Comeback Win Over Tiffany Teo Of Singapore

Unperturbed by the defeat in her previous fight, India's Ritu Phogat is ready to return to the MMA cage after a long injury lay-off against Tiffany Teo of Singapore in a ONE 161 clash on September 29 in Singapore.

The Indian wrestler-turned-MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter will return to action since competing in the final of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in December last year.

Phogat, who has a 7-2 record in her MMA career with three knockout wins and four wins be decision, will clash with Teo in the atomweight category.

"I will be back in the ring after 8-9 months. The fight against Tiffany is going to be very entertaining, it's going to be fight between grappler and a grappler," Phogat said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

"My opponent is a top fighter, she is the number one contender in atomweight. I have accepted her challenge. She is very experienced. My team and I have made game plans for her.

The Commonwealth Championship gold medallist in wrestling, Ritu had sustained a shoulder injury.

"My last match I couldn't win. I have learnt a lot from that loss. I injured my shoulder also so I wanted to recover completely and now I'm ready. I have implemented a lot of new things in my game."

On taking on the local favourite Toe, Phogat said:"It doesn't matter to me that the fight will be in her home ground I will try to beat her in her home."

The 28-year-old reiterated her aim to become a MMA world champion.

"When I joined MMA that time my wrestling career was at the top and 2020 Olympics was also there but I wanted to do something different. I used to follow MMA since I was a child and I would think when some one from India will become world champion. My only goal is to become India's first woman world champion in MMA."

Phogat feels her wrestling background helps her in the MMA cage.

"I am getting a lot of benefit because of my wrestling background, it is easier for me to execute a take down," she said.

