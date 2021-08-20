Last Updated:

India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra Win WTT Mixed Doubles Title At Budapest

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has come out in praise of Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra after the duo clinched the WTT mixed finals

Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra outclassed title favourites Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 to secure the WTT mixed doubles title at  Budapest. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was among the first to congratulate and praise the duo who beat the Hungarian pair 3-1 in the Final.

Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran win WTT mixed doubles title

The duo beat Slovakia pair of Barbora Balazova and Lubomir Pistej 11-4, 3-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 in the Quarterfinals, before defeating Aleksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos of Belarus 11-6,11-5,11-4 in the semis. 

Union Min Kiren Rijiju, others congratulate Indian paddler duo

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra also received praise from various others, with former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lauding the duo for scripting history by winning the 1st ever title at the WTT Contender event. Dilip Saikia (national general secretary, BJP) and Jaiveer Shergill (spokesperson of the INC) were also among the early ones to congratulate the players on their win. 

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra last paired together during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Queensland where they won the bronze. The duo have now once again teamed up ahead of next year’s Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Manika Batra paired with veteran Sharath Kamal during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic games but returned without a medal. 

India's performance at the WTT event

Manika Batra was outdone by Russian paddler Elizabet Abraamian,  12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 10-8 in the women’s singles semifinals, while Archana Kamath who too lost to a Russian, Mariia Tailakova 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 in the pre-quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the other Indian Sreeja Akula was defeated by Manika Batra 7-11, 11-1, 8-11, 13-11,11-6 in the quarter-finals, after having won 11-9, 11-6, 13-11 against Slovak's Barbora. 

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Italian Niagol Stoyanov 12-10, 11-7, 12-10, 19-17. while the men’s doubles saw Manav and Harmeet Desai defeat hosts Huzsvar and David Szantosi 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8. before going down to the  Russian pair of Vladimir Sidorenko and Kirill Skachkov  11-0, 6-11, 11-9, 11-6.

