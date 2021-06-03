India's Tokyo 2020 Olympics Kits Unveiled; PM Modi Holds Review Meet On Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Thursday over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which will be held in just a few weeks in Japan's capital. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the PM has appealed to all to cheer for the athletes. The Olympic kits were unveiled by the Union Sports Minister after the crucial review meeting with PM Modi.

Rijiju noted that the grand Tokyo Olympics will begin 50 days from today. He further remarked that the launch of the official kits could have been done at a grander scale but it had to be curtailed down due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. He thanked the team for organising the launch event and also the players who will be participating at the Tokyo Olympics during the testing times.

"Some of the participants for the Tokyo Olympics are present here at the moment. We could have had a grand launch but due to the prevailing pandemic situation, we have curtailed down the program and doing it on a controlled scale. Today is an important day as 50 days from today, the event will begin. Today we mark the unveiling of the dress which our players will don at the Olympics." Rijiju said.

PM Modi held a review meeting to assess the overall preparations. He also checked the situation of the participating players and their efforts. He has appealed to the people that the entire nation has to cheer for our athletes. I am very happy as the sports minister that the PM himself calls for the review meeting and personally assesses the situation," Rijiju said.

Here are the exclusive images from the Tokyo Olympics official kits launch event:

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The grand global event is named as Tokyo 2020 Olympics as it was scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 but was postponed in March 2020 owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan's Tokyo will be hosting the Summer Olympics for the second time and will be the first Asian city to hold the event twice, as the first was held in 1964 in Japan.