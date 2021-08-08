India's Tokyo Olympic Medalists To Be Felicitated By Sports Authority Of India On August 9

As the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 begins, sources have informed Republic Media Network that all Indian players, who got medals in the Games will be felicitated in New Delhi on Monday. All the medal winners of the Summer Olympics will be felicitated in National Capital on August 9 at 6:30 pm. The Felicitation ceremony will be held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi, sources added.

Sources: Felicitation ceremony for Olympic winners tomorrow

Giving further details of the felicitation ceremony, sources informed that the program has been organized by the Sports Authority of India. Former Olympic players and Government of India officials, including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, will be present at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be interacting with the players via video conferencing.

India performs best ever at Tokyo Olympics

Apart from Javelin Throw champion Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India has also secured 2 silver and 4 bronze medals across 6 categories. The silver medals are won by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu in Wrestling (57 KG) and Weight Lifting (49 Kg Women) respectively. On the other hand, the bronze medals were won by PV Sindhu in Women’s Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welterweight Boxing, and Bajrang Punia in Wrestling (65 Kg). The Indian men's team also won a bronze in Hockey. With this, the total medal count of India stands at 7, making this the country's best representation in Olympics editions. India's previous achievements across Olympics editions include 6 medals in the 2012 London Games, 3 medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the one medal win in the 2004 Athens edition.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)