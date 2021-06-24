India's Tokyo Olympics Theme Song Will Give You Goosebumps, Features Late Milkha Singh

The countdown for the Tokyo Olympics has kicked off with less than a month to go for the action to begin. The Indian contingent is gearing up for the big event, and one of the ventures to build up the atmosphere was a theme song that was launched on Wednesday. The song not just hailed the past Olympic winners, but even legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who breathed his last a few days ago.

Olympics theme song Tu Thaan Le out

Right from wrestlers exercising to hockey players huddling, the video featured numerous moments of the prep by the Indian contingent.

The video then features past winners, India’s only individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra holding the tricolour from the opening ceremony, as well as silver medal winner PV Sindhu, bronze winner Mary Kom celebrating their wins and other medallists like Sakshi Malik, Yogeshwar Dutt, among others.

A photograph of Padma Shri-winning athlete Milkha Singh, who recently passed away, too is a part of the video. The legend had represented India in three Olympics, 1956, 1960 and 1964. His fourth-place finish in 1960 event is considered among his best races.

From past winners, the ones on whom hopes have been pinned this time, players like table tennis star Manika Batra, wrestler Bajrang Punia also feature in the video.

The lyrics of the song read, “Hausla dilo me hai aur rago me josh hai, tere sath Tiranga hai, tu Thaan le, ab jeet ko anjaam de” (there is hope in hearts, and enthusiasm in the nerves. There is the tricolour with you, now just believe that you win it.) The rest of the song stresses on keeping victory as the focus with determination and hard work.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s speech about an athlete run’s spreading energy throughout the country is one of the highlights of the video.

The theme song Tu Thaan Ley has been rendered by Mohit Chauhan. The song was officially launched at an event in Delhi where the singer, Sports minister Kiren Rijiju were present.

Here are the visuals from the Official #Olympic Theme Song Launch event held today on 23 June at JLN stadium, New Delhi under the august presence of Hon'ble MoS (I/C) Shri @KirenRijiju.



The Theme song 'Tu Thaan Ley' has been sung by @_MohitChauhan...1/2 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/5NTn2N4Drb — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 23, 2021

The track will not just boost the morale of the athletes but give goosebumps to music lovers and motivate citizens to come out and support the nation.

The Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starts on July 23. Over 100 athletes are representing the nation in Tokyo. The first set of athletes are set to depart on June 17-18.