India's Vinesh Phogat Issues First Response After Tokyo Olympics Exit; 'Don't Stop'

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday made a second consecutive heart-breaking quarterfinal exit from the Olympic Games after suffering a massive upset defeat at the hands of Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. Vinesh Phogat had no answer to the supreme defence of Vanesa, who got her revenge from the Indian at the biggest stage after suffering a similar embarrassing defeat 'by fall' earlier this year in Ukraine.

The top-seeded Vinesh Phogat was one of the hot favourites to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. At the 2016 Rio Games, Vinesh had suffered a quarterfinal defeat against China's Sun Yanan after enduring a leg injury and was stretchered out of the mat.

Now, Vinesh Phogat has posted a poem on her social media handle after losing her quarter-final bout. The poem shared by Vinesh Phogat portrays that the 26-years-old is not going to stop chasing her dream of winning a medal of India at the Olympics game. Read Vinesh Phogat's poem here-

Netizens react to Vinesh Phogat's poem

Vinesh Phogat fails to advance to semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics

The wrestler tried her level best to keep her opponent pinned down on the mat and find a place in the semi-finals but the double world champion was way too strong for her and the final scoreline read in the favor of Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 9-3. Vanesa, the reigning European champion, executed her strategy perfectly as Vinesh could not find a way to wriggle out of Vanesa's headlocks.

Even when Vinesh got behind Vanesa, she could not push her down on the knees from a favourable position with the Belarusian showing immense strength to keep her legs straight. Vinesh used all her might but Vanesa's defence would not crumble. Even the famous double-leg attack that Vinesh has used to get herself into position to pin her rivals, did not result in points.

Before this bout, Vinesh had knocked out Rio Olympics bronze-winner and six-time world medallist Sofia Mattsson with a commanding 7-1 win. Vinesh had beaten the Swede at the 2019 World Championship as well. Every time Mattsson initiated a right-leg attack, Vinesh produced a splendid counter to score points.

Showing her immense power, Vinesh turned the Swede from a difficult position on the edge of the mat when she could have conceded a point.

