India's Woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki Wins Round But Gets Expelled At World Juniors

India's woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki's journey at the World Junior Chess Championship came to an end after getting expelled from the tournament. Nutakki had scored four points in the first five rounds of World Juniors with three wins and two draws before the unfortunate incident. The World Junior Chess Championship which started on October 11 is currently being conducted on the Italian island of Sardinia and will conclude on October 23.

Priyanka was the top-rated Indian chess player at the championship in the girl's section with an ELO rating of 2326. According to a report Priyanka was expelled for accidentally carrying wireless earbuds in her jacket pocket into the playing hall. Earbuds are banned items in chess tournaments. FIDE in it's statement said, “While there is no indication of foul play on her part, earbuds are strictly forbidden at the playing hall. Carrying these devices during a game is a violation of fair-play policies, and it is penalised with the loss of the game and expulsion from the tournament,”. The Indian delegation filed an appeal, but the Appeals Committee reconfirmed the decision. As a result of getting expelled from the tournament, the points scored by Nutakki in the sixth round was awarded to her rival Govhar Beydullayeva.

WGM Priyanka Nutakki won her 6th round game at the World Juniors 2022. However, in the post-game check earbuds were found in her jacket.

The 20-year-old Priyanka was seeded eighth in the tournament. The Indian chess player had won the sixth round to reach a score of 5 out of 6 before the result was overturned. Speaking to ChessBase.in about the unexpected exit from the tournament Nutakki in her statement said, “I went for a walk in the morning and took my earbuds and left them in the jacket. I subconsciously took the same jacket to the tournament hall, completely forgetting the fact that I put earbuds in them. I only realised when the random check happened. I would want to mention a few things here. I was totally following the security protocols including the security check by carrying the same jacket but somehow no alarm was raised and no metal was detected,”

She added “Since I was playing on board 2, my board was completely under video surveillance all the time (and) transmission of the game is delayed by 15 minutes. The whole time I didn’t realise that the jacket I was carrying had earbuds in it. I did only realise this during the random security check post the game. This was an unfortunate and unintentional mistake on my side but I abide by the fact that carrying electronic devices like earbuds and watches are not allowed inside the hall. I am glad and obliged that FIDE has mentioned in the report that ‘no indication of foul play was found’.

“As per the rules I won't be allowed to play in this tournament and I respect this decision. However, I sincerely want to apologise to my family, coach, federation, friends and supporters for this honest mistake from my side. There’s no denying that I am upset however I don’t want this one incident to define me. I assure to work hard and come back stronger.”