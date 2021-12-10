India’s Young Weightlifting Wonder Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Gold At Commonwealth C'ship

India's young weightlifter from Mizoram Jeremy Lalrinnunga made the country proud by winning a Gold medal at Commonwealth Championships after finishing with the best effort of 305kg (141kg+164kg) in the men’s 67kg category event. While this effort is below his personal best which stands at 306 kg (140kg+166kg), it was enough to help the Indian teenager grab the coveted gold.

The 19-year-old who hails from Aizawl also created a national record in the snatch event en route to the championship finish. The player has also confirmed his spot for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022). The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships serve as a qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games and the gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 CWG with the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

For Jeremy Lalrinnunga, this is a remarkable achievement as the player had earlier suffered a knee injury back in April during the Asian Championships and could manage only a fourth-spot finish at the Junior World Championship in May and was unable to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics held this year.

Achinta Sheuli top placed on the podium in 73kg category

Meanwhile, Achinta Sheuli also claimed the top place on the podium of the Commonwealth Championships with an effort of 316kg (143 + 173) in the 73kg category. The player has also won silver at the junior world championship earlier this year in May. Achinta Sheuli, who hails from West Bengal also went on to go past his own record in snatch surpassing his previous best of 141kg with a record 143kg. He also set the national record with a 173kg lift in the clean and jerk en-route to a gold medal.

Image: Twitter/@iosindiaoff