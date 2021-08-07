IndiGo Announces 1 Year Of Unlimited Free Travel For Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra

India burst into celebration after Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history as he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra also ended India's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the mega-event. Now, IndiGo airlines has announced that it will offer one year of unlimited free travel for one year to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

As per PTI, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights."

"With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience, and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torchbearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj," added Ronojoy Dutta .

The airline said that the javelin thrower can travel for free on its flights till August 7 next year.

Chopra, the 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

BCCI announces cash reward for India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore. Apart from Chopra, Rs 50 lakh each to the silver-medallists - weightlifter Mirabai Channu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. And Rs. 25 lakh each to bronze medallists- shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced Rs 6 crore and a class I category job for Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra. Apart from CM Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a special cash reward of ₹2 crores for Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of the Indian Army.

Neeraj Chopra scripts history at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won India's seventh medal and first gold in the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner in the Olympics. With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Czech Republic throwers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Neeraj Chopra came into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday, August 4, with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. But, only a few would have thought he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant fashion at the grandest of the stage.

(Image Credits: PTI/Olympics)