After a long wait, the Indy 500 is finally here. Fans will be allowed to watch live after the event was wrapped up without any audience last year. The event had already been delayed and took place at an Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here are further details about the highly-anticipated racing event such as the Indy 500 prize money, Indy 500 time and Indy 500 predictions.

Indy 500 prize money: How much money will the winner of Indy 500 2021 get?

As of now, the proper prize money for Indy 500 has not been revealed. As per reports, Takuma Sato brought in $1.3 million during his win last year, which was affected by the pandemic. Before that, Simon Pagenaud won $2,669,529 in 2019. Sato had won in 2017, earning $2,458,129 back then. In terms of how much money will the winner of Indy 500 2021 get, it could be in the range of $1 million-$2.5 million.

Indy 500 predictions: Who will win Indy 500 2021?

According to recent predictions from experts and fans, Scott Dixon remains a common favorite for many in terms of naming the racer who will win Indy 500 2021. However, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, and Scott McLaughlin are other names being taken. Some even think Colton Herta might take home the win, who might be able to pull it off the feat.

It has also been 13 long years since Dixon won the Indy 500. He is going to be a pole-sitter for the fourth time. Takuma Sato, who won last year, will be starting from the 15th position. Simona de Silvestro is the only woman in the race.

Indy 500 time and other details

Race Weekend

Pre-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST (6:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST) – NBCSN

Indy 500 – Sunday, May 30, 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 1:30 AM (next day) IST) – NBC

Post-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST (1:30 AM to 2:30 AM IST) – NBCSN

Where to watch Indy 500 live?

In the USA, NBC Networks will be broadcasting the race for audiences watching from their homes. The pre-race will begin at 9:00 AM IST, which will be on NBCSN, while the post-race show will also be on NBCSN. The main race, however, will be broadcasted on NBC starting at 11:00 AM EST on May 30. Along with the TV broadcast, one can stream live in the USA on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

