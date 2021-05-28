Indy 500 Schedule: Here's All You Need To Know About Indy 500 2021

Quick links:
The Indy 500 2021 is set to be the largest event this pandemic will see. After allowing no fans for a year, Indy 500 will be back with people in the venue. Last year, the event was delayed and conducted in an Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, as the USA deals with the pandemic with vaccination, fans will be allowed in the Indiana venue. Here is more on the Indy 500 schedule, where to watch Indy 500 live and Indy 500 predictions -
In the USA, NBC Networks will be broadcasting the race for audiences watching from their homes. The pre-race will begin at 9:00 AM IST, which will be on NBCSN, while the post-race show will also be on NBCSN. The main race, however, will be broadcasted on NBC starting at 11:00 AM EST on May 30. Along with the TV broadcast, one can stream live in the USA on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.
When @TakumaSatoRacer won the 2017 #Indy500 at @IMS, the commentators from his home country of Japan were just as excited!— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 27, 2021
Now, he enters this weekend's race on @NBC as a two-time and defending winner. pic.twitter.com/Fx41umqxes
According to recent predictions from experts and fans, Scott Dixon remains a common favorite for many. However, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, and Scott McLaughlin are other names being taken. Some even think Colton Herta might take home the win, who might be able to pull it off the feat.
It has also been 13 long years since Dixon won the Indy 500. He is going to be a pole-sitter for the fourth time. Takuma Sato, who won last year, will be starting from the 15th position. Simona de Silvestro is the only woman in the race.
|POSITION
|CAR NUMBER
|DRIVER
|1.
|9
|
Scott Dixon
|2.
|26
|
Colton Herta
|3.
|21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|4.
|20
|
Ed Carpenter
|5.
|48
|
Tony Kanaan
|6.
|10
|
Alex Palou
|7.
|28
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|8.
|6
|
Helio Castroneves
|9.
|8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|10
|27
|
Alexander Rossi
|11.
|18
|
Ed Jones
|12.
|5
|
Pato O'Ward
|13.
|51
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|14.
|7
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|15.
|30
|
Takuma Soto
|16.
|29
|
James Hinchcliffe
|17.
|3
|
Scott McLaughlin
|18.
|15
|
Graham Rahal
|19.
|47
|
Conor Daly
|20.
|60
|
Jack Harvey
|21.
|2
|
Josef Newgarden
|22.
|1
|
J.R. Hildebrand
|23.
|45
|
Santino Ferrucci
|24.
|86
|
Juan Pablo Montoya
|25.
|98
|
Marco Andretti
|26.
|22
|
Simon Pagenaud
|27.
|14
|
Sebastien Bourdais
|28.
|25
|
Stefan Wilson
|29.
|59
|
Max Chilton
|30.
|4
|
Dalton Kellett
|31.
|24
|
Sage Karam
|32.
|12
|
Will Power
|33.
|16
|
Simona de Silvestro