Indy 500 Schedule: Here's All You Need To Know About Indy 500 2021

Indy 500 schedule: Here are details about the Indy 500, which will have fans in attendance as the USA's vaccination numbers have been going up.

The Indy 500 2021 is set to be the largest event this pandemic will see. After allowing no fans for a year, Indy 500 will be back with people in the venue. Last year, the event was delayed and conducted in an Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, as the USA deals with the pandemic with vaccination, fans will be allowed in the Indiana venue. Here is more on the Indy 500 schedule, where to watch Indy 500 live and Indy 500 predictions -

Indy 500 schedule

Race Weekend

  • Final Practise – Friday, May 28, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST) – NBCSN
  • Pre-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST (6:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST) – NBCSN
  • Indy 500 – Sunday, May 30, 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 1:30 AM (next day) IST) – NBC
  • Post-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST (1:30 AM to 2:30 AM IST) – NBCSN

Where to watch Indy 500 live? Will Indy 500 be televised?

In the USA, NBC Networks will be broadcasting the race for audiences watching from their homes. The pre-race will begin at 9:00 AM IST, which will be on NBCSN, while the post-race show will also be on NBCSN. The main race, however, will be broadcasted on NBC starting at 11:00 AM EST on May 30. Along with the TV broadcast, one can stream live in the USA on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. 

Indy 500 predictions

According to recent predictions from experts and fans, Scott Dixon remains a common favorite for many. However, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, and Scott McLaughlin are other names being taken. Some even think Colton Herta might take home the win, who might be able to pull it off the feat. 

It has also been 13 long years since Dixon won the Indy 500. He is going to be a pole-sitter for the fourth time. Takuma Sato, who won last year, will be starting from the 15th position. Simona de Silvestro is the only woman in the race. 

Indy 500 2021 drivers

POSITION CAR NUMBER DRIVER
1. 9

Scott Dixon

 
2. 26

Colton Herta
3. 21

Rinus VeeKay

 
4. 20

Ed Carpenter
5. 48

Tony Kanaan
6. 10

Alex Palou
7. 28

Ryan Hunter-Reay
8. 6

Helio Castroneves
9. 8

Marcus Ericsson
10 27

Alexander Rossi
11. 18

Ed Jones
12. 5

Pato O'Ward
13. 51

Pietro Fittipaldi
14. 7

Felix Rosenqvist
15. 30

Takuma Soto
16. 29

James Hinchcliffe
17. 3

Scott McLaughlin
18. 15

Graham Rahal

 
19. 47

Conor Daly
20. 60

Jack Harvey
21. 2

Josef Newgarden
22. 1

J.R. Hildebrand
23. 45

Santino Ferrucci
24. 86

Juan Pablo Montoya
25. 98

Marco Andretti
26. 22

Simon Pagenaud
27. 14

Sebastien Bourdais
28. 25

Stefan Wilson

 
29. 59

Max Chilton
30. 4

Dalton Kellett

 
31. 24

Sage Karam
32. 12

Will Power
33. 16

Simona de Silvestro

