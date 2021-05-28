Indy 500 Schedule: Here's All You Need To Know About Indy 500 2021

The Indy 500 2021 is set to be the largest event this pandemic will see. After allowing no fans for a year, Indy 500 will be back with people in the venue. Last year, the event was delayed and conducted in an Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, as the USA deals with the pandemic with vaccination, fans will be allowed in the Indiana venue. Here is more on the Indy 500 schedule, where to watch Indy 500 live and Indy 500 predictions -

Indy 500 schedule

Race Weekend

Final Practise – Friday, May 28, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST) – NBCSN

Pre-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST (6:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST) – NBCSN

Indy 500 – Sunday, May 30, 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 1:30 AM (next day) IST) – NBC

Post-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST (1:30 AM to 2:30 AM IST) – NBCSN

Where to watch Indy 500 live? Will Indy 500 be televised?

In the USA, NBC Networks will be broadcasting the race for audiences watching from their homes. The pre-race will begin at 9:00 AM IST, which will be on NBCSN, while the post-race show will also be on NBCSN. The main race, however, will be broadcasted on NBC starting at 11:00 AM EST on May 30. Along with the TV broadcast, one can stream live in the USA on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Indy 500 predictions

According to recent predictions from experts and fans, Scott Dixon remains a common favorite for many. However, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, and Scott McLaughlin are other names being taken. Some even think Colton Herta might take home the win, who might be able to pull it off the feat.

It has also been 13 long years since Dixon won the Indy 500. He is going to be a pole-sitter for the fourth time. Takuma Sato, who won last year, will be starting from the 15th position. Simona de Silvestro is the only woman in the race.

Indy 500 2021 drivers

POSITION CAR NUMBER DRIVER 1. 9 Scott Dixon 2. 26 Colton Herta 3. 21 Rinus VeeKay 4. 20 Ed Carpenter 5. 48 Tony Kanaan 6. 10 Alex Palou 7. 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 8. 6 Helio Castroneves 9. 8 Marcus Ericsson 10 27 Alexander Rossi 11. 18 Ed Jones 12. 5 Pato O'Ward 13. 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 14. 7 Felix Rosenqvist 15. 30 Takuma Soto 16. 29 James Hinchcliffe 17. 3 Scott McLaughlin 18. 15 Graham Rahal 19. 47 Conor Daly 20. 60 Jack Harvey 21. 2 Josef Newgarden 22. 1 J.R. Hildebrand 23. 45 Santino Ferrucci 24. 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 25. 98 Marco Andretti 26. 22 Simon Pagenaud 27. 14 Sebastien Bourdais 28. 25 Stefan Wilson 29. 59 Max Chilton 30. 4 Dalton Kellett 31. 24 Sage Karam 32. 12 Will Power 33. 16 Simona de Silvestro

