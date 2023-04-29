Information Being Leaked To Brij Bhushan: Protesting Wrestlers Make Big Allegation

Top Indian wrestlers under the leadership of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Seven female wrestlers have filed a written complaint against the WFI president on the charges of sexual assault in the Connaught Place police station of New Delhi and a FIR has also been lodged for the same after the Supreme Court intervened in the matter.

In a fresh press briefing done by the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, they told the reporters that their information is getting leaked and questioned Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the same. Wrestler Bajrang Punia said in the press conference, "Some people are trying to change the motive of our protest and we highly condemn it. We have gathered here for the daughters of our nation and the daughters' justice comes way before the politics."

"We have learned that some people are saying that we wrestlers don't need to play nationals. I would like to tell everyone that I have only skipped four nationals and that was due to valid reasons. I have worked very hard and have also played many nationals and also shall continue to do so", Bajrang Punia said.

Wrestlers Protest: 'Who leaked the information?'- Bajrang Punia

"The protest is not about the nationals, this is about the sexual harassment. I would like to ask Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who leaked the information. How did the information of a minor got leaked? Police should behave the way they are doing, they have cut the power supplies and have also denied food entry", Bajrang Punia said.

'The Congress party are behind this..': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Before the wrestlers' press conference, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also held a press briefing and said that the protest is a total political conspiracy and said that the Congress party is behind all the protests. “I am saying from starting that a businessman and the Congress party are behind this... Even after their demand for FIR is accepted, why they are insulting the Sports ministry? Why there is a need to call Pappu Yadav, Kejriwal, Satya Pal Malik, and Priyanka Gandhi?", Brij Bhushan said in the press conference.

After the Supreme Court ordered to lodge an FIR against the WFI chief, he said that he welcomes the decision of the higher court and will also cooperate in the investigation.