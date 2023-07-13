Injured skipper Michael Hooper to miss Australia’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

Injured skipper Michael Hooper will be replaced by Fraser McReight in the backrow in one of five changes to Australia’s starting lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

The match sees Eddie Jones, only two tests into his second stint as Australia’s head coach, in a tactical showdown with a former clubmate and ex-Wallabies’ coach Michael Cheika.

Jones responded to the heavy 43-12 opening loss in South Africa last weekend with injury-enforced and tactical changes in both the forward pack and backline. The Wallabies conceded six tries and scored only two at Pretoria.

Cheika made four changes and two positional switches to the lineup that conceded seven tries and scored two in a home loss to the New Zealand All Blacks last weekend in Mendoza.

For Australia, powerful center Samu Kerevi returns at inside center to partner Len Ikitau in midfield and Suliasi Vunivalu has been replaced by Mark Nawaqanitawase on the right wing.

Veteran halves Nic White and Quade Cooper have retained their starting spots at Nos. 9 and 10. In the forwards, lock Richie Arnold will start a test for the first time and Jed Holloway has replaced injured Tom Hooper on the blindside flank.

He said Michael Hooper’s leg injury wasn’t particularly serious, but “he’s too valuable a player to risk for this test.”

Jones said he needed to juggle developing a squad for the Rugby World Cup in September with the urgent need for a confidence-boosting win. He’s hoping his experience of getting Australia (2003) and England (2019) to World Cup finals and helping South Africa’s coaching staff to secure the 2007 title will be beneficial three months out from the global tournament.

“Our aim is to get to the World Cup in the best position. We’re obviously a new team, new coaching staff so we’re just finding out where we’re at,” he said. “Every time you get to game time it’s about winning. But there’s a couple of processes we’ve got: the process of today, and the process of tomorrow. That’s a continual balancing act.”

Jones went for a 6-2 split on the reserves bench, with Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon covering the backline positions.

The forward replacements have been overhauled, with 22-year-old Angus Bell set to make his return from a foot injury as the replacement loosehead prop, Pone Fa’amausili recalled as the reserve tighthead and Jordan Uelese the replacement hooker.

Matt Philip and Rob Leota have been recalled for their first tests of 2023.

The Pumas have the added pressure of being away from home, but go into the Sydney test on the back of a thumping 48-17 win over the Wallabies at this time last year in San Juan.

Cheika also guided Argentina to a 30-29 win over England last November, just before Jones was fired as England’s head coach in a move that ultimately resulted in his move back to Australia.

Jones said Argentina kicked for field position most of that game at Twickenham but it didn’t look like Cheika had selected a team to pursue that style of game in Sydney, where both coaches started out at the famous Randwick club.

Cheika praised his former teammate on Thursday.

“Eddie’s a quality coach and I think that’s why Australia wanted to have him back because he can add a lot to the team here, and I’m sure he will,” Cheika said. “They’re just in construction like where we’re starting our season, too, so he’s a high-quality coach and you always want to go up against high-quality coaches just to test yourself.”

Former rugby sevens star Rodrigo Isgro will make his debut on the wing in Los Pumas XV, while prop Francisco Gomez Kodela, flanker Santiago Grondona and inside center Jeronimo de la Fuente have been recalled.

Juan Martin Gonzalez moved from the side of the scrum to No. 8 to make room for Grondona in the backrow and center Lucio Cinti moved across one place to make room for veteran de la Fuente in the midfield.