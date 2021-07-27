INOX Offers Free Lifetime Movie Tickets To India's Medal Winners At Tokyo Olympics 2020

In a major morale booster for Indian athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, INOX Leisure on Tuesday announced lifetime free movie tickets for medal-winners. Making the announcement on its Twitter handle, INOX Leisure stated that apart from a free movie for a lifetime for all medal winners, free movie tickets will be given for one year to athletes who are representing Team India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The following decision comes after Dominos (Pizza chain network) announced free Pizza for a lifetime to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics and won the silver medal at the mega-event.

Mirabai Chanu Gets Free Domino's Pizza For Life

Moments after winning India's first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu was heard saying in a media interview that the first thing she wanted to do was to have a pizza. She stated that it had been a while since she had the dish and that she wanted to have a 'lot of it today.'

Domino's India's Twitter handle replied to the post, first congratulating the Manipur wrestler on bringing the medal home. "You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life," they wrote and added that they couldn’t be happier to treat her to her favourite dish for the rest of her life.

Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Olympian Mirabai Chanu With 'pizza Party'

Union Minister of Law and Justice of India, Kiren Rijiju and Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur welcomed back weightlifter Mirabai Chanu by offering her pizza. The former sports minister while sharing pictures alongside the silver medal-winning Olympian, stated that the weightlifter now has ‘freedom to fully enjoy pizza’.

