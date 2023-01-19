Inside Meeting Details As Wrestlers Expose WFI's Sordid Inner Workings To Anurag Thakur

The Sports Ministry has agreed to a complete overhaul of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) two days after the wrestlers started protesting at Delhi Jantar Mantar. The wrestlers were protesting against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who allegedly sexually harassed female wrestlers and let corruption brew. According to sources, the players told the Sports Minister they were harassed, and mentally tortured and also that there was no support from the federation.

Sources have confirmed that wrestlers informed the Sports Minister that the only motive behind the protest was the welfare of the wrestling community and there was no other motive behind it. The Ministry also assured the wrestlers of all financial support.

The team of wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met with Thakur late Thursday night at his Delhi residence after the minister revealed that the Centre sent a notice seeking a response from the WFI in 72 hours. Taking swift action over the grave allegations levelled against the WFI President, he has been asked to resign within 24 hours.

#SackBrijBhushan | Indian Wrestling to be completely overhauled, top sources say.



Wrestlers tell Sports Minister about sordid ongoings at WFI. Full inside details of their meeting #LIVE on Republic TV here - https://t.co/WvdhR2FaME pic.twitter.com/TRtA36voyT — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2023

Inside sources also revealed that Singh had planned to hold a mega rally on January 22 on the day of the meeting of the Executive Committee and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the WFI in UP's Ayodhya.

During the protests at Jantar Mantar, Commonwealth Games silver medalist Anshu Malik alleged that the WFI President used to make every girl uncomfortable and this was backed by Vinesh Phogat who alleged that Singh would molest female athletes and coaches.

During the meeting, the wrestlers told Thakur that their only motive behind the protests is the welfare of the wrestling community, per sources. Earlier at Jantar Mantar, Punia said that their fight is not against the government but only against the WFI management. Thakur, meanwhile, has agreed to meet the demands of the wrestlers as the WFI will now get new coaches, and new physiotherapists and the training centres will be shifted to Delhi. He has also assured to initiate a probe into the allegations against Singh and requested the wrestlers to wait till the WFI responds to Centre’s notice when the deadline ends.