'Inspiring Performance': Army Chief Writes To Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal

Indian Women’s Hockey Skipper Rani Rampal suffered a defeat at the hands of Great Britain after losing the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. The match ended on a heartbreaking note for Indians after they saw their dream of earning their maiden Olympics medal coming to an end. India earlier stormed their way into the semi-finals after defeating Australia 1-0. However, in the semi-finals, India lost to Argentina in a closely fought 2-1 match. Recently, General MM Naravane wrote to the skipper complimenting the women's hockey team for an "inspiring performance" at the Tokyo Olympics.

Army Chief's letter to Women's Hockey Team

In the letter, General MM Naravane wrote that he would like to compliment the team for their inspiring performance. He also said that the never-say-die attitude of each member of the team was a display of "tremendous grit and determination" at that level.

He then said that in order to support their preparations for future events, in case the team or any member, wishes to train at one of the Army Sports Nodes or use any of our sports facilities at any time, the army will be ready to assist them. Lastly, he added, he is confident that with constant training and hard work the nation's Hockey Team can bring greater glory to the country and win more medals.

Rani Rampal took to Twitter to post the letter and wrote that she is humbled by General M M Naravane's gesture and support for the Indian Hockey team and she hopes that moments like these and the team's effort can help inspire more girls to come forward and pick up hockey as a sport.

Thank you General MM Naravane sir #COAS for your kind words of appreciation. We are humbled by your gesture to support us and Indian hockey. I hope that moments like these & our efforts can inspire more girls to come forward and pick up hockey as a sport. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/K6g70uepgP — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) September 2, 2021

Indian women's hockey team's bronze medal match

In the first round, India was in the lead with 3-2, but Britain's team eventually dominated and took advantage of the situation. Between the 25th and 30th minutes, Team India scored three goals in five minutes, thanks to Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya. The British pierced the Indian goalpost four times to win clear-cut. Hollie Pearne, Elena Rayer, Sarah Robertson, and Grace Baldson were the players who stole the show with their outstanding performances. Although the Indian team lost by a little margin. Only one penalty corner was successfully converted by the Indian team out of eight.

