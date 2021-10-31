Inter Gender MMA Matches Took Place In Poland; What Were The Results, How Did Fans React?

An Intergender MMA fight took place during the MMA VIP 3 event in the city of Czestochowa in Poland on Friday night, October 29. As reported by Sports Bible, the controversial contest was fought between Piotr ‘Mua Boy’ Lisowski and Ula Siekacz, who is also known by her nickname ‘ArmPowerGirl’. The video of the fight was shared on social media, where Lisowski can be seen sporting eye make-up.

Both fighters can be seen exchanging sluggish strikes before Lisowski completed a successful Judo-style takedown and went on to win the match. Lisowski won the match in the second round by securing a full mount and unleashing strikes on the grounded opponent as the referee waved off the contest and declared Lisowski as the winner.

Watch the fight between Lisowski and Siekacz-

In another bout during the same event, another intergender fight took place between Michal Przybylowicz and Wiktoria Domzalska. During the fight, Domzalska fell short of defending herself as she was hit furiously on her face by Przybylowicz. She composed herself after being hit in the fight and goes to attack her opponent, but she gets flipped onto her back and takes further blows before the referee interrupts and brings a halt to the proceedings.

After videos from the fight emerged online, MMA fans were rather upset and furious about watching the intergender fight as they reacted to the videos expressing their thoughts. One of the users said that it was disturbing to watch the intergender MMA fight. Another user reacted to the video in astonishment at the fact that people were sitting during the event and watching the fight as other Twitter users also expressed disappointment.

That intergender mma fight was disturbing to watch omg — DEV (@MchughDevin) October 30, 2021

There are people actually sitting and watching this... I'm flabbergasted. #mma? https://t.co/EdeUmn2VkJ — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) October 29, 2021

How was this sanctioned? This is horrific. https://t.co/K9fZfmAl33 — Fishknuckles (@fish_knuckles) October 29, 2021

However, it is not much of a surprise in 2021 where youtube stars are fighting against professional boxers, an intergender MMA fight takes place. As reported by bjpenn.com, during the latter stage of 2020, Russian flyweight fighter Darina Mazdyuk earned fame during her viral fight against Gripry Chistyakov, who weighed more than 500 pounds. Mzdyuk went on to win the match by defeating Chistyakov in a first-round technical knockout and was rewarded with a Bellator contract. The contract then earned her a promotional debut at Bellator 269 in Moscow, however, she suffered a second-round technical knockout at the hands of Katarzyna Sadura.

Image: Instagram/@_mma_vip