International Chess Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Quotes & All You Need To Know

Every year on July 20th, International Chess Day is celebrated to commemorate the day FIDE was founded (World Chess Federation) in the year 1924. The 98th anniversary of FIDE will occur this year. Here is a closer look at the history and significance of the game of chess, along with some quotations from well-known figures, in honour of International Chess Day 2022.

Chess history

Notably, around the fifth century, chess was invented in India and given the name "Chaturanga." When the Arabs invaded Persia, the game then made its way to that country before becoming a significant aspect of the Muslim culture. The game then expanded to Southern Europe from there. Before chess became the well-liked activity it is today, it had developed into a modern sport in the 15th century. Today, chess events are being held all over the world with fresh takes on the classic game.

History of International Chess Day

FIDE (Federation Internationale des Echecs) was founded on July 20, 1924, at the eighth summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. International Chess Day began as the founding day of the same day in 1966. The day became all the more celebratory after it received a further stamp of approval on December 12, 2019, when the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted resolution 74/22 to designate July 20 as International Chess Day.

It is pertinent to mention here that a survey published on FIDE reveals that a surprisingly stable 70% of the adult population has played chess at some point during their lives. In countries as diverse as the US, UK, Germany, Russia and India, this number holds approximately the same amount.

How is Chess game played?

The board game of chess is played by two players. On a square board with 64 smaller squares arranged in an 8x8 grid, the game is played. Starting with sixteen pieces for each player (one king, one queen, two rooks, two bishops, two knights and eight pawns). Always, the player using white pieces initiates the play. When a player's king is in jeopardy and there are no more moves available to save the king, the game is over.

Famous quotes on chess

Viswanathan Anand: "In chess, knowledge is a very transient thing. It changes so fast that even a single mouse slip sometimes changes the evaluation."

Bobby Fischer: "Chess is a war over the board. The object is to crush the opponent’s mind." Albert Einstein: "Chess holds its master in its own bonds, shackling the mind and brain so that the inner freedom of the very strongest must suffer."