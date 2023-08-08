International Female Wrestler Rani Rana Files Case Of Harassment Against Husband, In-laws

International female wrestler from Gwalior, who has defeated big wrestlers in the ring, has now lost to her husband and in-laws, Rani, after facing harassment for months, has now filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws. Yes, Gwalior's daughter Rani Rana, who has troubled big wrestlers in the country through wrestling, is today forced to kneel down before her own people, family members are becoming an obstacle in her success. The police registered a case on the complaint of Rani Rana. The entire matter has been taken into consideration and investigation has been started.

Rani Rana, an accomplished international female wrestler residing in the Suraiya Pura area of Gwalior's Murar police station jurisdiction, has lodged a formal complaint against her in-laws. She alleges that her in-laws are not only obstructing her wrestling pursuits but are also impeding her participation in competitions. Additionally, she claims to be enduring both physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. The Murar police station has duly registered the case and initiated an investigation. Law enforcement officials expressed their disappointment that such regressive practices continue to persist in society, emphasizing that it is disheartening to witness such circumstances in the present day. The complaint points to Rani Rana's husband, shedding light on his involvement in the matter.

Significantly, Rani Rana is the only wrestler in the region who started her wrestling career with great struggles and brought laurels to her own people as well as Gwalior, state and the country, Rani won gold medal in wrestling for the state. Along with this, she has also been the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. During this time she became the first female wrestler from Gwalior in the weight of 55 kg and in the under-23 age group. In addition to the bronze medal in 2016, she also won a senior bronze in 2017. She won bronze medals in 2018 and 2019 as well.

