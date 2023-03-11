International Series Thailand: India's Honey Baisoya shoots 62, jumps into top-10 at Hua Hin

Hua Hin, Mar 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Honey Baisoya shot a sensational 10-under par 62 to jump into the top-10 of the International Series Thailand.

It was an improvement by 11 shots on his first round score of 73, carrying him into the top-10 of the tournament. Honey is now 9-under and five shots off the lead held by American Dodge Kemmer (64-66) However, the best placed Indian after two rounds was S Chikkarangappa, who is still looking for his first Asian Tour win. He shot a second straight 67 and is now 10-under and four shots behind Kemmer.

Six Indians made the cut while as many missed it. Apart from Chikka and Honey, the other Indians making the cut were Veer Ahlawat (70-68), Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-69) and Karandeep Kochhar (69-69) and Jyoti Randhawa (70-69).

The Indians missing the cut were Khalin Joshi (76-67); Kartik Sharma (67-77); SSP Chawrasia (74-71); Jeev Milkha Singh (73-72); Viraj Madappa (75-74) and Rashid Khan (78-73).

Kemmer, 35, holds a two-shot lead from two of the giants of Thai golf Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jazz Janewattananond, who carded 67s, and their countryman Settee Prakongvech, in with a 66.

Despite bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes, the 26-year-old Baisoya added eight birdies and two eagles, including one on the par-5 18th hole to rise up the leaderboard.

“I’m feeling very confident. I shot one over yesterday but I was telling my friends that I’m feeling very confident and didn’t feel any pressure. Even in my practice round I shot seven under so I knew I was playing well," he said. PTI COR BS BS