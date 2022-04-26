The International Skating Union on Sunday released a statement striping Russia of hosting the Grand Prix figure skating event next season due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia was set to host the Rostelecom Cup but was taken off by the ruling council. The Figure skating event was all set to be hosted by Russia from November 25 to 27. In the meantime, the ISU Council will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity and will take decisions if and when required.

International Skating Union strips Russia from hosting Rostelecom Cup

The Rostelecom Cup which was held in Sochi last year saw the women's event being won by 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, whose later doping case dominated the sport at the Beijing Olympics. The statement released by ISU read, “The council reaffirms its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict and reiterates its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms,”.

The ISU previously allocated 200,000 Swiss francs ($209,000) to help Ukrainian skaters and officials. That money will go to member federations that “welcomed Ukrainian skaters displaced by the conflict as a contribution to help them continue their skating activities,”

Will Russia and Belarusian officials compete for ISU post?

Currently, Russian athletes, teams, officials and event hosts have received sanctions from world sports since the Russia Ukraine war. The governing bodies decided to take action following the encouragement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). However, Russia could still field candidates at the ISU’s presidential elections in June at a congress in Phuket, Thailand. Current president Jan Dijkema of the Netherlands is stepping down after six years.

The ISU said more than 20 of its member federations urged the council to decide at its online meeting Sunday to exclude Russian and Belarusian officials as candidates for any position and from attending any meetings. The ISU’s first vice president is Russian Alexander Lakernik. The ISU cited “the fundamental rights of ISU members” and said it was “mindful of securing the validity” of the upcoming congress. Instead, national federations could decide in Thailand to exclude Russia and Belarus, the ISU said, noting the issue was “depending on the Ukraine situation” and future requests for a vote.