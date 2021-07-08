IOA Announces First Batch Of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes To Leave On July 17

With fifteen days to go to the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in its letter to the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (TOCOG) has confirmed that the first batch of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes will be leaving on July 17 from New Delhi.

The IOA had written a letter to the TOCOG seeking further clarification regarding their arrival in Tokyo for the Olympics. IOA had written the letter after Japan imposed strict COVID regulations for India and Group A countries after their arrival in Tokyo. The guideline bars the Indian athletes to physically interact with anyone from other teams, delegations, or countries for three days on arrival. The Tokyo Olympics is slated to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year.

First Indian Contingent for Tokyo2020 will leave on July 17

As per ANI, the IOA's letter to TOCOG says, "Since we have not received the necessary approvals from TOCOG hence we are now coordinating for the departure of the Indian contingent to now depart from India on 17 July 2021 and arrive in Tokyo on 18 July 2021. We are extremely disappointed that our request has not been approved, however, given the medical protocols imposed on India for the 7 days prior to departure we have no other option now, but than to depart on 17 July 2021 and arrive in Tokyo on 18 July 2021."

Apart from various other vital question, the IOA also asked the Tokyo Committee whether a coach attending with a different delegation get access to support Indian athletes?

"However with reference to our earlier discussions regarding the departure of athletes after their competition finishes and that flights to India are limited and in some case, the athletes/support staff may not be able to departure the village within 48 hours of the conclusion of the competition. In these specific cases will we also be required to submit a "Period of Stay Exemption Request Form" with the request to allow the athletes/support staff to remain in the village until flights are available," asks the IOA in its letter.

Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators

Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa confirmed on Thursday that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be held behind closed doors. As per Kyodo News, the decision was taken looking at the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The decision of barring spectators was agreed on at a meeting attended by International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach and representatives of the four bodies, the organizing committee, the International Paralympic Committee, as well as the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made a decision to place Tokyo under the fourth state of emergency for the duration of the upcoming Olympics to curb a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Notably, the organisers, earlier, had allowed venues' capacity to be filled up to 50 per cent which meant a maximum of 10,000 people per venue.

Japan's strict regulations for India and Group A countries

The Indian athletes and officials travelling for the Tokyo Olympics have been asked by the Japanese government to undergo daily COVID-19 tests for a week prior to their departure and not interact with anyone from another country for three days on arrival. Stricter regulations have been put in place for all travellers -- including athletes, coaches, and support staff -- who have resided in 11 countries, including India, where different variants of COVID-19 have been identified, within 14 days of their arrival in Tokyo.

India has been clubbed in group 1 alongside Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

"Before you travel: You must be tested every day, for seven days, prior to your departure to Japan," the advisory stated for the Group 1 countries.

"Physical distancing: For seven days prior to your departure to Japan, you must keep your physical interaction with all others, including from another team, delegation or country, to an absolute minimum," it added.

On arrival, athletes and officials will also not be allowed to interact with anyone else apart from their own delegation for three days.

"At the Games. You will be tested every day as is the case for all athletes and officials."

"For three days after your arrival in Japan, you will not be able to physically interact with anyone from another team, delegation or country."

Athletes have been asked to check into the Games Village five days before their competition begins.

(Image Credits: AP)