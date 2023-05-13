IOA Debars All Outgoing Officials Of WFI From Undertaking Any Administrative Role In WFI

The Indian Olympic Association has debarred all the outgoing officials of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect from undertaking any type of administrative function which will be related to the WFI functioning. Before this, on the direction of the Sports Ministry the IOA had set up an ad-hoc committee that will be responsible for organizing fresh elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation.

IOA debars all WFI officials with immediate effect

Wrestlers' Protest continues

All of this action is being done after the Wrestlers' Protest by the top Indian wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers are constantly protesting for the last 15 days and want the WFI chief to be put behind the bar. The wrestlers have accused the WFI chief of sexual molestation and exploitation and have also filed a written complaint before sitting on the protest in the last week of April. An FIR has been filed against the written complaint by the Delhi Police on the order of the Supreme Court.