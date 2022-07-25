IOA Issues Clarification After Lovlina's Allegations; 'Special Accreditation Request Made'

Following the shocking allegations of mental harassment by Lovlina Borgohain on July 25, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement, highlighting that they are taking her concerns seriously. Borgohain had expressed concern about her coaches being harassed by not receiving permission to access the coaching facilities, which was disrupting her preparations ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

IOA releases statement following Lovlina Borgohain's allegations

In response to Lovlina Borgohain's shocking claims where she alleged that her coach Sandhya Gurung was denied entry into the CWG 2022 village, IOA's acting president Mr. Anil Khanna released a detailed statement that read,

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has taken cognisance of the concern raised by Team India boxer Ms. Lovlina Borgohain on social media regarding her coach Sandhya Gurung's accreditation at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

IOA apprised that the matter of Gurung's accreditation was a late request, due to which it was not processed earlier. However, IOA said that it considers athletes' convenience, and informed that a special request was placed to provide Gurung with the required accreditation.

"The matter of Ms. Gurung's accredition was a late request received following the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee's Delegation Registeration Meeting with the national delegations. However, given the IOA places the convenience of the Indian athletes at the highest level, a special request has been made to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee on a priority basis to provide Ms. Gurung with the requisite accredition," the statement read.

What were Lovlina Borgohain's allegations about?

Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain had taken to her official social media handles and criticised the authorities for causing her and her team mental harassment ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

She wrote, "With deep sadness, today I have to inform you that I am being mentally harassed. The coaches who helped me win a medal in Tokyo are being constantly removed with my training and competitions being consistently interrupted. Among those (coaches) is Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung. Because of this, I am facing a lot of difficulties during training. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and is not being allowed to enter. My other coach has been sent back to India."

"This has happened despite my repeated requests and as a result, I’m facing this mental harassment. I don’t understand how to focus on Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome these politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind."