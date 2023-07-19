In an attempt to control the rumours and speculations regarding selection, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has issued a press release saying that the final selection of wrestlers for Asian Games 2023 will be made prior to the departure of the team for Hangzhou, China. This comes after a few wrestlers criticised IOA's decision to exempt Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from national trials for the Asian Games and threatened to go to court. The ad-hoc committee gave the exemption citing Bajrang and Vinesh's participation in the months-long protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

3 things you need to know

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were part of the protest against former WFI chief

They had asked the ad-hoc committee to postpone their trials for Asian Games

The IOA-appointed committee has now decided to cancel their trials altogether

ALSO READ | After Antim Panghal, another wrestler demands trial for Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

Here's the first response issued by the IOA

"As we gear up for the highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China the IOA reaffirms its commitment to promoting excellence in sports by strictly adhering to the selection criteria formulated by the Government of India vide their letter dated 10m July 2023. The adherence to these norms aims to foster a culture of transparency, and meritocracy. and excellence in the Indian sports ecosystem. It will further ensure that the selected contingent represents India with pride and performs to the best of their abilities at the Asian Games.

"The criterion for selection in individual events aims to identify athletes who have consistently demonstrated their abilities and have the potential to compete at the highest level. In team events, the focus will be on selecting sports that have achieved a top 8 ranking in Asia in the last one year preceding the Asian Games."

"This approach will guarantee that teams with a proven track record of excellence and competitiveness in the region gets the opportunity to represent India".

"The selection process for wrestlers to participate in the Asian Games is designed to be fair, transparent, and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the International Federation. The Selection Committee, comprising experienced officials and experts, has recently published the norms for selection of wrestlers, so that the entry process of the team including reserves can be completed before 23 Jul 2023," IOA said.

ALSO READ | 'What is so special about Vinesh that she is being sent. This is not done': Antim Panghal furious with IOA

"To maximize the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games 2022, the final selection of wrestlers will be made prior to the departure of the team for the competition. This approach will enable us to assess the athletes' current form, consider their recent performances, and take into account any last-minute developments that may have impacted the selection process.

"Furthermore. in alignment with our steadfast dedication to upholding the principles of clean and drug-free competition, we are resolute in ensuring that only athletes who abide by the highest ethical standards are given the opportunity to participate. Our selection process for the Asian Games involves rigorous anti-doping screenings and testing, adhering to the guidelines set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). We will continue to collaborate closely with National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct thorough and surprise tests to ensure that all potential participants are free from any performance-enhancing substances."

Speaking about the selection process, Dr. PT Usha, President of IOA. said. "We believe in nurturing a culture of excellence and fair play in Indian sports. The Asian Games provide a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to compete on a grand stage and make the nation proud. By aligning our selection criteria with the government of India's guidelines, we aim to showcase a contingent that embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship and dedication."

"The IOA would like to express its gratitude to the Government of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and all stakeholders involved for their continued support in fostering a conducive environment for sports development in the country.

As the Indian contingent prepares to represent the nation at the Asian Games. the IOA stands firmly committed to promoting a positive and competitive spirit among athletes and fostering an environment of growth and success."

Bajrang and Vinesh receive an exemption from Asian Games trial

On Tuesday, the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) granted an exemption to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat due to their involvement in a months-long protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP leader. The wrestlers' active participation in the demonstration caused them to miss their regular training regimen, resulting in their request for additional time to prepare for the trials from the committee.

The IOA had sought an extension of the deadline to submit entries with the names of Indian wrestlers for the Asian Games 2023. However, their request was turned down by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee. Initially given until July 15 by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the IOA had hoped for an extension until August 5, but the OCA maintained the deadline at July 22.

In response to the wrestlers' unique circumstances, the IOA made an exception, granting them the exemption they needed to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.

Image: PTI