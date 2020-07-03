IOA Members Urge For R K Anand To Take Full Control Of Legal Dept

After High Court's rap which disallowed provisional recognition to 54 NSFs granted by the Sports Ministry, some members in the Indian Olympic Association feel the need to bring in professionalism in dealing with legal matters and urged eminent lawyer and IOA vice president RK Anand to take full control of its legal department.

In a letter to IOA President Narinder Batra, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Bholanath Singh, IOA's Associate Executive Council member wrote:

"I understand that the Hon’ble Court today did not allow recognition of 57 NSF and next date is in August

2020. Athletics, Hockey, Weightlifting which are training for 2020 Olympic will now stop. Stopping of training is very bad for athletes. IOA lawyers and Government lawyers as usual did not do anything in Court today also. Rajeev Mehta, IOA Secretary General, who handles legal cases of IOA, does not know anything about law and that is why IOA loses cases or compromises in cases and sometime also plays fixed matches."

He further alleged that "No athlete from Fencing has qualified for Tokyo 2020 and Kho Kho is not an Olympic Sport. Both Rajeev Mehta and Sudhanshu Mittal will try their best to see that training of athletes does not start because it suits them and India wins less medals. They are not in IOA to promote sports but to ruin sports in India. Therefore, I request you to please ask RK Anand Chairman of IOA Legal Committee to take control of IOA legal cases."

Here's the letter accessed by Republic TV:



(image credit: PTI)