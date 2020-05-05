IOA President Asks NSFs For Feedback On Reopening Sports In India

Indian Olympic Association president Narendra Batra has sought support and feedback from all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to restart sports activities in the country for preparations for the Olympics and other international competitions in

accordance with Govt's guidelines on the COVID-19 scenario.

Dear President

Dear Secretary General

National Sports Federation State Olympic Association Union Territory

Dear Sir/Dear Ma'am

I take this opportunity to seek your support and feedback to restart sports activities in the country and intensify our preparations for the Olympics and other international competitions to be held later, in a protected atmosphere confirming to the Government of India Guidelines under Covid -- 19 Scenario and preparing a White Paper on the same.

A document consisting of 29 slides, with Google link form on slide 28 for filling it online is being sent separately with this message, request kindly go thru it and do the needful.

Meanwhile, I will be asking Ms Neha Maheshwari Sr. Director IOA to send the same document to you by email also.

Thanking you for your support and understanding., looking forward to your early responses.

Please take care of yourself, your families and follow all protocols during this pandemic period.

Warm Regards

Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra

President

Indian Olympic Association

5th May, 2020