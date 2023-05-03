IOA President PT Usha Meets Protesting Wrestlers At Jantar Mantar, Assures Full Support

Facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, IOA President PT Usha on Wednesday met them at Jantar Mantar and assured them support for their cause.

Former sprinter Usha had come down heavily on the wrestlers for resuming their protest instead of approaching the IOA for their issues.

She had said that the wrestlers should have shown some discipline, a comment that brought criticism for her and the IOA.

Usha left without speaking with media but Bajrang Punia said she has assured them help.

"PT Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured she will help us in getting justice," Bajrang told media.

"PT Usha said she was misinterpreted," he added, referring to her comment on wrestlers' lack of discipline.