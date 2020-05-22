IOA President Narinder Batra Snubs Secretary Rajeev Mehta; Demotes Him To Legal Dept

The war within Indian Olympic Association intensified as President Narinder Batra has curtailed the powers and function of its Secretary Rajeev Mehta demoting him to the legal department of the association. Republic TV accessed IOA President's email trail which clearly takes him on and the letter that reassigns his function as Convener of the Legal Committee of the body and work under and report to Chairman of the Committee and IOA senior vice president RK Anand. The split was visible and now wide open with both President and Secretary's opposing stand and sarcastic emails to each other on the issue of resumption of sporting activities in the country.

'What is the compelling reason to restart the games?'

While Batra is in favour of opening up of all sporting facilities and has come out with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for federations and athletes to follow, the Secretary has warned of any such action taken in haste. Republic TV accessed the exchange of letters between the two top officials that expose not just rift but a deep sense of sarcasm against each other.

While IOA secretary charged IOA president saying: "It's not the time. Why so hurry? Let's wait. In any case it is not a proper sports season. Olympic is postponed to next year in July. So what is the compelling reason to restart the games so early when the cases are rising? It is not right to force them to restart training. Who will be responsible if someone gets infected with the virus?"

When asked, Batra explained the power of the president and said he was well within the limits of the IOA Constitution. "I am not rushing as I have only asked for suggestions from NSFs and SOAs. No one is in haste. There will be discussions and things will be followed after a general agreement if not consensus."

