IOA President Threatens Karate Association Gen Secy, Says 'will Finish Your Career'

General Secretary of the Karate Association Ambedkar Gupta on Sunday alleged that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra had threatened him over the phone saying that he would 'finish off his career' for messing with him. In an audiotape accessed by Republic TV, the IOA President can be heard threatening Ambedkar Gupta over an alleged mail by the Karate Federation saying that he would 'break the hand' of the person who was backing him.

"You are dealing with the wrong person. I mean you have no connection with that person and still, you come to my office and write letters against that person. If you want to speak to that person, I have no interest in your problem. I don't have a damn thing to do with that. But if you're trying to show that you have somebody's hand behind you, I will break that hand," the IOA President can be heard saying in the tape.

'You are finished in sports, I promise you'

"You can come in front of me I'll break your hand, you can't write a mail like this. You have no authority to call a meeting. Sort out your bi-laws, they have been made by thief Bharat Sharma. Mr Gupta, if you are in any federation from now on, that federation will be derecognized. Do whatever you want to. This is my threat to you. You are finished in sports bodies, I promise that to you," threatened Narinder Batra.

'Direct encroachment of our federation'

In response to the shocking language of the IOA President and his threats, the Karate Association General Secretary while speaking to Republic TV said, "I never accepted that being such a top person in the IOA, he will speak like this. This is a direct encroachment in our federation and direct interference. This is what IOA is doing in our country, they don't let our sports go forward. They are only available as an umbrella to provide us support, they are not here to interfere in our sports federation affairs."

Reacting to the controversy, the IOA Treasurer said, "No person at any position can interfere in a particular federation's matters. As far as language is concerned, if a person rises up he should be more than aware of his language. I appeal to everyone, everyone needs to come together, all sports federations need to cooperate," said the IOA Treasurer.

