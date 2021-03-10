IOA Tells Delhi CM Kejriwal He Should Have Discussed Olympics Bid With It, Amid 2048 Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after presenting the state budget 2021 in the assembly said that the national capital will bid to be the host of the Olympics in 2048. In response to his statement, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Wednesday affirmed that CM Arvind Kejriwal "should have discussed the matter with IOA first."

IOA president Narinder Batra quips on Kejriwal's Olympic bid remark

Batra said, "It’s a welcome step if they’re thinking of it but at the same time, Arvind Kejriwal should have been in discussion with IOA first. They can send an expression of interest but bidding is a very different process. I will say it’s a welcome move but Delhi alone can’t stage the Olympics. Multiple cities have to be involved, there are many things involved behind any competition."

Batra quipped that according to the current situation, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Motera would be a great option for conducting opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics. He also opined that India will certainly host the Olympics before 2048. He asserted, "In my point of view, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Motera is the best option for opening and closing ceremony of Olympics as of now. One more thing I feel that before 2048 we will certainly have one Olympics in India."

CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'Delhi will bid to host the Olympics in 2048'

Earlier, Delhi CM said that the vision of hosting Olympics in 2048 has been provided in the Delhi Budget presented on Tuesday. In a statement, Kejriwal asserted, "A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it. Delhi’s Finance Minister Manish Sisodia has made a great budget. The budget was prepared keeping in mind people of all sections of the society"