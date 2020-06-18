IOA To Boycott Chinese Products & Sponsors: Treasurer Arunudeshwar Pandey

Indian Olympic Association is all set to boycott Chinese products and sponsors and may snap its deal with Li-Ning the current sponsors of training apparel, leisurewear and footwear of Indian contingent till Tokyo Olympics.

Though no formal decision has been taken as yet, however, IOA will raise this issue in its next executive committee meeting to be held shortly, informed IOA treasurer Arundeshwar Pandey.

"We are not ahead of the nation. And we will go by our people's sentiments and the government's decision to boycott the Chinese product. We haven't taken a decision as yet but will soon decide on this issue. My personal opinion is to boycott all Chinese goods and sponsors," IOA treasurer told Republic TV in a live interview on Thursday.

The IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta echoed the sentiments though he felt that a consensus would arrive soon and to continue with any Chinese company in any form was very difficult and undesirable at this stage as the “country comes first. IOA has an agreement with Li Ning till the Tokyo Olympics but we need to rethink and the issue will be discussed in the IOA meeting. I cant take a decision individually but hopefully, a consensus would be arrived at."

Earlier, BCCI had committed that it won't sign any fresh contract with any Chinese company adding that national interest was paramount and the Board would always keep it in mind.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: "For any future contract we will keep public sentiment and national interest in mind. BCCI gives full commitment to look into boycotting Chinese product and endorsements in future in the best of the nation. BCCI has given all infrastructure to Indian companies and not Chinese companies."

Explaining BCCI stand on current endorsements, Dhumal had said: "We need to differentiate between Indian and Chinese interest. Whatever money is coming 42 per cent going to Indian government and the Indian army. BCCI Contract was signed by the previous regime, but now we have to honour the contract. If BCCI is making money out of a Chinese company then that money is going to Govt and Indian money through tax. Its helping Indian cause so we have to see whether Indian money is going to China or Chinese money coming to India for India's interest."

