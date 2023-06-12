Wrestlers' Protest: WFI Elections To Be Held On July 4, Returning Officer Appointed

Why you’re reading this: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced that the elections for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be held on July 4. The IOA also named Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court as returning officer to conduct the elections. Earlier, the Union Sports Ministry had cancelled the WFI elections that were slated to be held on May 7 and had appointed a two-member ad-hoc committee in response to the wrestlers' protest.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is facing harassment and sexual abuse charges

Fresh WFI elections were slated to be held but the Sports Ministry appointed an ad-hoc committee.

The Sports Ministry had asked the committee to run the WFI and conduct fresh elections within 45 days.

What did IOA announce?

The IOA sent a letter to Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar, appointing him the returning officer for the upcoming WFI elections. The IOA asked elections to be conducted at the Special General Meeting of the WFI.

"IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," the IOA wrote in its letter to Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly. We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4," the letter added.

Here's why wrestlers are protesting

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh, has been accused by wrestlers of harassment and sexual abuse. The wrestlers claim that Singh misused his position as WFI chief to take undue advantage of athletes including some minor girls. However, the politician has dismissed the allegations, asking wrestlers to provide evidence. For the time being, Singh has stepped aside from the day-to-day functioning of the wrestling body.

The wrestlers have suspended their protest until June 15 following a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur last week. They have threatened to resume their protest if the investigation is not completed by June 15. The wrestlers have also expressed their demand for the appointment of a female chief in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Additionally, they have requested that no relatives of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing accusations, be involved in the WFI.

