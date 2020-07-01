IOA Chief Asserts His Position; Urges Legal Dept To Allow New Committees To Function

Explaining his powers vested within the new changes in the framework of the sports apex body, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra urged legal committee chairman R K Anand to allow the new Committees appointed by him to start functioning without much delay.

In a letter to Anand, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Batra wrote: " The relevant portion of the extracts of minutes of Special General Body Meeting of IOA held on 10 August 2018 Agenda Item No: 5 of the SGM meeting of IOA it is mentioned... “The President will retain the authority to form more Committee/ Commission based on requirements and can also add members which will be ratified by the EC”.

IOA president observed:

"I have been in quarantine till 26th June 2020 and during this period I have read/seen quite of few statements by Mr. Sudhanshu Mittal Vice President IOA that President IOA does not have the power/authority to appoint anyone in any committee/commission because of a decision that was taken in 2017 AGM where President and Secretary-General were to do it jointly. I am enclosing relevant extracts of the minutes of 14 December 2017 AGM meeting from Page No: 1 to 3 where at Agenda Item No: 9, it says for authorization for President and Secretary-General to form the Committee’s/Commission’s. It is worth noting here that I was elected as President in this meeting only and the meeting was chaired by Mr. N. Ramachandran and Mr. Rajeev Mehta was the Secretary-General and the agenda was decided between both of them. B. Attached from Page No: 4 to 7 are extracts of the relevant portion of IOA Statutes where at 16.1.4 and 16.1.5 are the powers given only to President IOA by the Statutes to propose the formation of Committee’s/Commission’s and the members to these committees etc."

Batra concluded: "I hope the issue which is being raised by Vice President is self clarified after the decision in August 2018 SGM of IOA and all the committees etc formed by President should carry on with their work/responsibilities given to each Committee/Commission formed and which do not EC ratification will be subject to ratification by EC."

