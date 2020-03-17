IOC Asks Athletes To Carry On With Tokyo Olympics 2020 Preparations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the athletes to continue with their preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was reported that the showpiece sporting event might be postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the world. In an official statement issued by the IOC, it has been mentioned that they are fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.

Meanwhile, the statement also read that the situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and is changing day by day.

IOC encourages all athletes

At the same time, the IOC also encouraged all the athletes to continue their preparations for the quadrennial event as best as they can and that the Olympic Committee will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective NOCs, and by providing them with the latest information and developments, which are accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and IFs. The IOC is also confident that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the COVID-19 virus.

IOC's gives assurance on health, safety, and well-being of the athletes

The International Olympic Committee assured that it will continue to act in a responsible way and have agreed to the following overriding principles about the staging of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 which include:

1. To protect the health of everyone involved and to support the containment of the virus.

2. To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport.

IOC has given the statement on its official Twitter handle. Take a look.

