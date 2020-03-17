The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IOC Asks Athletes To Carry On With Tokyo Olympics 2020 Preparations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

other sports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the athletes to carry on their Tokyo Olympics 2020 preparations amid COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
IOC

The  International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the athletes to continue with their preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was reported that the showpiece sporting event might be postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the world.  In an official statement issued by the IOC, it has been mentioned that they are fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.

Meanwhile, the statement also read that the situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and is changing day by day.

READ: The Latest: Diamond League calls off first 3 meets of season

IOC encourages all athletes

At the same time, the IOC also encouraged all the athletes to continue their preparations for the quadrennial event as best as they can and that the Olympic Committee will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective NOCs, and by providing them with the latest information and developments, which are accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and IFs. The IOC is also confident that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the COVID-19 virus.

READ: Olympics organisers ask public not to attend torch relay

IOC's gives assurance on health, safety, and well-being of the athletes

The International Olympic Committee assured that it will continue to act in a responsible way and have agreed to the following overriding principles about the staging of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 which include: 

1. To protect the health of everyone involved and to support the containment of the virus.

2. To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport.

IOC has given the statement on its official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: 2020 Tokyo Olympic torch relay to go on with coronavirus precautions

READ: DeAndre Hopkins traded: Why did Texans trade their elite wide receiver? Details revealed

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19