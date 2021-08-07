IOC Athletes Commission Elects Emma Terho As New Chair; Seung Min Ryu Becomes Vice-Chair

Ahead of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) hosted a meeting to elect new members of the Athletes' Commission (AC). Following the meeting held in Tokyo on Saturday, the IOC announced the election of Finnish Ice Hockey Athlete Emma Terho as its new Chair. The meeting also announced and Republic of Korea’s Table Tennis player Seung Min Ryu as the new Vice-Chair of the IOC Athletes Commission.

IOC Athletes Commission elects new leaders

A five-time Olympian and former captain of the Finland women's ice hockey team, Emma Terho was first elected to the AC at PyeongChang in 2018. Terho has won a bronze medal at both the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998 and Vancouver 2010. Having been elected as the new Chairperson, Terho will now lead the Commission until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Tehro replaced outgoing Chair Kirsty Coventry.

Korean table tennis Player Seung Min Ryu was elected to the AC at Rio 2016. The athlete holds a gold medal win in the men's singles at Athens 2004, a team silver medal at London 2012, and a team bronze medal at Beijing 2008. The ace table tennis player will replace outgoing Vice-Chair Danka Bartekova. The IOC Executive Board (EB) during the meeting also put forth the names for the election of IOC members. The list of athletes suggested for the IOC membership included Pau Gasol (Spain, basketball), Maja Wloszczowska (Poland, cycling), Federica Pellegrini (Italy, swimming), and Yuki Ota (Japan, fencing). All four athletes were elected as members of the IOC AC for a term of eight years by the athletes taking part in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

IOC President thanks athletes

On Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach lauded the athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for their efforts. The IOC President said that the athletes gave the games a “great Olympic soul”. Bach, while thanking the athletes, stated that he was concerned about Tokyo 2020 becoming a Games ‘without a soul’ as it missed spectators in stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IOC president Thomas Bach was addressing a press conference ahead of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. "After we had to accept the decision to have no spectators, I must admit that I was concerned these Games could become Games without a soul. But what we have seen here is totally different. The athletes gave the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 a great Olympic soul," Thomas Bach said.

IMAGE: AP