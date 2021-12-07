IOC Backs US' Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics; 'purely Political Decision'

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed that it ‘fully respects’ the Joe Biden-led administration’s decision to diplomatically boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games 2022, set to be held in Beijing from February 4 to February 18, 2022. USA’s diplomatic boycott is a symbolic protest against the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China. As per CNN, the US athletes will participate in the pinnacle of the winter sporting events, however, the administration won’t send any government officials to the Olympics.

What did IOC say about the USA's diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics 2022?

As per ANI, expressing views regarding the decision by the USA in an official statement on Monday, IOC said, “The presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects. At the same time, this announcement also makes clear that the Olympic Games and the participation of the athletes are beyond politics, and we welcome this”.

Explaining more about the reason to back the USA’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, IOC further added, “The support for the athletes and the Olympic Games has been expressed multiple times in the recent months, most recently by the United Nations resolution entitled 'Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal”. As per ANI, the IOC further added in the statement the resolution had been adopted after an agreement among all 193 Member State and co-sponsored by 173 Member State during the 76th Session of UN General Assembly was achieved in New York last week.

The report by ANI further mentioned that the resolution calls for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Paralympics and Olympics Games to be held in Beijing in 2022, from seven days ahead of the beginning of the Olympics, till seven days following the conclusion of the Paralympics games. The resolution also calls all Member States’ to cooperate with IOC and the International Paralympic Committee in their efforts to use sports as a tool of peace, dialogue, and reconciliation in the concerned areas during and beyond the Olympics and Paralympics.

(With inputs from ANI)