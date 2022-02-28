IOC Calls On Sports Organizations To Exclude All Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Events

In the latest development, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged sporting bodies on Monday to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

The move comes to further isolate Moscow and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions after he called upon a 'special military operation' against Ukraine on Thursday.

IOC's complete statement to ban Russian and Belarus athletes read,

"The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) discussed again today the dilemma the Olympic Movement is currently facing after the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government and the government of Belarus through its support in this.

The Olympic Movement is united in its mission to contribute to peace through sport and to unite the world in peaceful competition beyond all political disputes. The Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games, World Championships and World Cups and many other sports events unite athletes of countries which are in confrontation and sometimes even war.

At the same time, the Olympic Movement is united in its sense of fairness not to punish athletes for the decisions of their government if they are not actively participating in them. We are committed to fair competitions for everybody without any discrimination.

The current war in Ukraine, however, puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.

This is a dilemma which cannot be solved. The IOC EB has therefore today carefully considered the situation and, with a heavy heart, issued the following resolution: