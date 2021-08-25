IOC Chief Confirms India's Interest In Hosting Olympic Games 2036 And 2040: Report

India is among a host of nations interested in hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 and 2040, IOC Chief Thomas Bach has revealed in his recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. The IOC only recently announced that the city of Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Games.

The Indian Olympic Association too has confirmed its interest, with IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta confirming PTI of the same.

"In a meeting of an IOC Commission via video conference before Tokyo Olympics, the IOA had expressed interest in hosting Olympics in 2036 and beyond," Rajvee Mehta said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while speaking about improving sports facilities, had said that they would make every effort to upgrade the infrastructure and successfully bid for the 2048 Games, a year that would mark 100 years of independence.

As per IOC Chief Thomas Bach, Indonesia, India, Germany and Qatar are among the few countries to have expressed their desire to host the games.

"And this is just the ones which come to my mind. So we are really in a very good long-term position" he added. Earlier last year, India had made an attempt to get the rights for the 2030 Asian Games, but the 2030 and 2034 Asian Games were awarded to Qatar and Riyadh, respectively.

India at the Tokyo Olympics

India finished its Tokyo Olympics 2021 campaign with one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, marking it as the nation's best-ever Olympic campaign. Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold for India on the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, while Wrestler Ravi Kumar and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver medals.

Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in boxing while PV Sindhu won a bronze at the Women's singles badminton event. Wrestler Bajrang Punia too won bronze, with the men's hockey team winning their first Olympic medal in 41 years.

Image credits: AP