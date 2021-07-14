IOC Chief Hails Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee Amid Covid Cases Rise In Games Village

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a meeting on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, to discuss the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will open nine days from now on 23 July. The meeting was also attended by 2020 Tokyo Olympics President Hashimoto Seiko.

The IOC President Bach, after the meeting, released a statement saying, "I would like to express my heartfelt respect and gratitude to the Government and the people of Japan for welcoming us."

“There are nine days left until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Athletes from all over the world are now arriving into Tokyo. The Games will unite the world in all our diversity. They will show that we are stronger together in all our solidarity." “The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has done a fantastic job in preparing for these Games and to make Tokyo the best-prepared Olympic city ever. Achieving this was only possible because of the fantastic volunteers and their dedicated staff. The IOC is sitting in the same boat and we are rowing in the same direction, enjoying the full support of the Government of Japan."

85% of the athletes and the officials vaccinated according to IOC President

The President further in his statement added that 85% of the athletes and the officials who are going to be staying in the Olympic Village and almost 100% of the IOC Members and IOC staff are either vaccinated or immune. He said that the percentage of vaccinated international media representatives is between 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

In addition, the IOC was informed today by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee about the 8,000+ people involved in the Games who travelled to Japan between 1 and 13 July. All were subject to the Tokyo 2020 screening testing regime, and all underwent pre-departure tests and health checks. Only three tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival and were immediately isolated, while the close contacts have been subject to the relevant quarantine measures.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 were originally scheduled for last year, however, were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now due to begin on July 23 and go on till August 8, 2021.

As 8000-plus arrive for Games, three test COVID positive

(Image Credits: olympics.com)

(With ANI Inputs)