IOC Fully Suspends Investigation Into Raven Saunders Making 'X' Sign At Podium

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has fully suspended its investigation into the podium demonstration by the United States shot-putter Raven Saunders after the unexpected news of her mother’s death. The 25-year-old LGBTQ+ athlete who bagged silver in Tokyo Olympics caught attended on Sunday for lifting both her arms above her head and forming an “X” with her wrists while on the podium where other players celebrate their victories.

Even though Saunders had later explained that the symbol she chose to make at the significant moment represents “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet," according to The Associated Press, IOC launched a probe into the incident. On Monday, IOC opened an inquiry into Saunders’ gesture citing the rules of the Olympics that prohibits athletes from exhibiting “[any] kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in any Olympic site, including playing fields and podiums.

However, the investigation was cut short following the death of the Olympic athlete’s mother, Clarissa Saunders. The 25-year-old’s mother died on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., just two days after watching her daughter win the first Olympic medal. Following the incident, Saunders said on social media, “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel...I will always and forever love you.” As per the NPR report, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said on August 4, “The IOC obviously extended its condolences to Raven and her family...Given these circumstances, the process at the moment is fully suspended."

‘To be me. To not apologize’

In a wide-ranging conversation after her second-place finish, as per AP, when she was asked what her ultimate goal is, the 25-year-old said, “To be me. To not apologize...To show younger people that no matter how many boxes they try to fit you in, you can be you and you can accept it. People tried to tell me not to do tattoos and piercings and all that. But look at me now, and I’m poppin’.” Saunders is openly gay, has reportedly contemplated suicide, has witnessed poverty and depression ravage her Black community and others like it.

IMAGE: AP